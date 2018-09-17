Analysts Set Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Price Target at $343.75

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.75 ($4.48).

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Barclays began coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.04) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 355 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

LON BBY traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 285.70 ($3.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 252.50 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.70 ($4.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, insider Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.66), for a total value of £945,975.26 ($1,232,219.96).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

