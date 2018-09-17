Analysts Set $28.00 Price Target for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,294.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares in the company, valued at $708,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $206,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 91.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.54. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

