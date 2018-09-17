Analysts Offer Predictions for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AQST opened at $16.52 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, Director Douglas K. Bratton purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,475,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.