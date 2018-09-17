Analysts Expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.40 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on QES. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $9.15 to $8.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of QES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.65 million and a P/E ratio of -157.80. Quintana Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

