Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $841,712. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 48,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 516.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

