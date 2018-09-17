Analysts Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Iqvia reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.71. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $46,245,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $940,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,777 shares of company stock worth $121,566,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Iqvia by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

