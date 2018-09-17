Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Lykken sold 3,614 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $140,693.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,518 shares of company stock worth $3,727,288. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 128,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,606. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

