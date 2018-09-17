Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to announce $441.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.50 million to $460.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.86 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,828.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,102. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

