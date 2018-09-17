Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.94% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.55. 421,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,751. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,132.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

