Analysts Expect Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Brokerages expect Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) to announce $52.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.59 million and the highest is $52.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year sales of $207.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.86 million to $207.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $257.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBLK. Raymond James began coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 174,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,666. Carbon Black has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

