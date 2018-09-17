Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

UMBF traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.76. 205,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,629. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $169,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $78,465.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,731. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,959,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 400,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,111,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

