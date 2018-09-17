Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Post posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price objective on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Group downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 341,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.17. Post has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Post by 114.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Post by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

