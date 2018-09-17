Analysts Anticipate Harris Co. (HRS) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Harris reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of HRS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,299. Harris has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,712 shares of company stock worth $15,407,341 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Harris by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

