AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 1,641 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,855.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,995 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,170. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, June 29th. Edward Jones lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

