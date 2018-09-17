AMP Capital Investors Ltd Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117,950 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after buying an additional 7,966,623 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after buying an additional 3,105,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 6,225,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,632,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,489,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $2,198,863.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,033,429 shares of company stock worth $486,941,396 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

