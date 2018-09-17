AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.47%. research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

