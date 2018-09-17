AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 24,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 105,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Joseph Burke sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,970 shares of company stock worth $2,891,890. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

