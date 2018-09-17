Amerisur Resources (AMER) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
LON:AMER opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.20) on Thursday. Amerisur Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).
Amerisur Resources Company Profile
