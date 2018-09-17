Amerisur Resources (AMER) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LON:AMER opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.20) on Thursday. Amerisur Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

