Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

ABCB stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.10). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.92 million. equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill purchased 2,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,445.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.05 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

