Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $43,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,861,000 after purchasing an additional 825,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 382,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,796,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 380,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 207.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 333,623 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $147.47 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.87 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

