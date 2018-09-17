American Superconductor (AMSC) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley began coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

