AMC Entertainment (AMC) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,083. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

