AmberCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. AmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $160,860.00 and $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmberCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One AmberCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Profile

AmberCoin (CRYPTO:AMBER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official website is ambercoin.info . AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

