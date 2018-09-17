Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

NYSE MO opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

