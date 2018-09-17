Alteryx (AYX) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $56.80. 1,310,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 797,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Specifically, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $168,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,468,986 shares of company stock worth $190,221,190. 39.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

