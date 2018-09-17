Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 1,000 Shares of Concordia International Corp (CXR) Stock

Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) insider Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.06, for a total transaction of C$26,060.00.

Concordia International stock traded up C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. Concordia International Corp has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$486.00.

Concordia International (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($175.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($27.27) by C($148.49). The business had revenue of C$180.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Concordia International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

