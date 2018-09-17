Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 2.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total value of $82,914.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $440,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,611,408. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,172.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $909.70 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

