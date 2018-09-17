Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401,809 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $198.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $229,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,063 shares of company stock worth $5,733,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

