Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Lowered to “Hold” at Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.18.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $241.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 809,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 633,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

