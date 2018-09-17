Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.36.

ALGT stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $117.30 and a 12-month high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

