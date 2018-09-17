All Sports Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. All Sports has a market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00270417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00150180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.05 or 0.06197662 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports’ launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,454,425,323 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Hotbit, FCoin, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

