Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after purchasing an additional 615,024 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,927 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.74 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $413.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

