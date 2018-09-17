Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stake Decreased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,738.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 179,836 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,592,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $3,742,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,255 shares in the company, valued at $73,870,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $9,731,103 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

ARE opened at $126.99 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.