Alaska Permanent Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,932,000 after purchasing an additional 675,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,951,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 648,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,710,000 after purchasing an additional 955,802 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $89.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

