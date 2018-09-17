Alaris Royalty (AD) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE:AD traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,670. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.24.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). Alaris Royalty had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.80 million.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director Jack Chuck Lee bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$50,368.00.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

