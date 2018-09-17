Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.87. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.24 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through three segments: ACMI Services, Ground Services and CAM. The ACMI Services segment includes the cargo transportation operations of its three airlines.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.