Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Holdings Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,157 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 247.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $15,596,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,742,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.