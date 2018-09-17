Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Director Paul N. Clark Sells 2,876 Shares

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:A opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 391.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 303.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

