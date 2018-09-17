Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Director Paul N. Clark Sells 2,876 Shares

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:A opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
