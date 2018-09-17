Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Director Gary Keith Anderson Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.72, for a total transaction of C$675,432.00.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$61.84 on Monday. Ag Growth International Inc has a 1 year low of C$47.08 and a 1 year high of C$64.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.26. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of C$262.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.60 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.67.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

