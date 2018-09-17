Affimed (AFMD) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Affimed stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 1,723.04%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.1% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $716,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

