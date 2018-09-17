Affimed (AFMD) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Affimed stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.53.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.1% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $716,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
