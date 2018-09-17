AES Corp (AES) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,987,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AES were worth $107,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $13.55 on Monday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

