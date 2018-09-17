AE Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FS Investment by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FS Investment by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSIC opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FS Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. sell-side analysts forecast that FS Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. FS Investment’s payout ratio is 91.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

