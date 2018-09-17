AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,658,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,003,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 281,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of IPE opened at $54.55 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.