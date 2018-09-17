AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (WIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond (BMV:WIP) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 112.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 9.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond by 4.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 85,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV WIP opened at $52.14 on Monday. SPDR DB Int’l Govt Infl Pro Bond has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

