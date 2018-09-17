Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,802 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,802 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,892,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $241.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.51 and a 12 month high of $244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.