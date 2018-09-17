Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $23.28 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of B&G Foods worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 1,234,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 253,495 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,514,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 128,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

B&G Foods stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $388.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.