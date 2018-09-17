Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) CFO Sells $36,549.50 in Stock

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $36,549.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,813 shares in the company, valued at $921,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.23. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 574.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 1,153,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,263,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 351,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,810,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 1,153,771 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,055,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 958.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,440,546 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

