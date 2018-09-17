Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 91.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 112,499 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 79,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 87,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $274.69 on Monday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $758,108.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,324 shares of company stock worth $4,980,689 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

