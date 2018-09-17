Adobe Systems’ (ADBE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Shares of Adobe Systems stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Systems has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $4,980,689. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at $565,496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after buying an additional 1,515,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,316,684,000 after buying an additional 1,185,325 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 2,178.0% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,100,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,691,000 after buying an additional 1,051,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 29,729.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 513,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 511,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

