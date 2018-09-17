Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have commented on IOTS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Adesto Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,517. The company has a market cap of $175.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. equities research analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 614,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 338.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 351.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 338,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 173.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 129,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 1,756.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 850,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers industry-standard floating gate technology products, such as Standard Serial Flash to store boot or program code with a low pin count industry standard serial interface; DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Serial Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables improved processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

